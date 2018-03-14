RCMP are once again advising Saskatchewan residents against using a firearm in a situation in which they feel threatened, after a homeowner fired a gun in the air during an alleged break and enter.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in around 12:30 a.m. CST Tuesday at a rural property near Spiritwood, Sask.

RCMP said in its initial release that a firearm was discharged during the incident, but there were no injuries. They have now confirmed it was the homeowner who fired into the air while the incident was happening.

RCMP say no charges will be laid in relation to the firearm discharge.

A 28-year-old from Big River First Nation is facing several charges — including unauthorized possession of a firearm, break and enter, and theft of a motor vehicle — after the alleged break-in.

A truck also went missing from the property.

On Tuesday evening, RCMP found the vehicle, and arrested three other people in Debden, Sask.

No charges have been laid against them. The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said in a news release that they want to remind the public that "introducing a firearm or other weapon into a situation can be very dangerous."

They added that avoiding confrontation is best, if possible.

"We have heard and understand the public's concerns around crime and have implemented a number of crime strategies/initiatives within Saskatchewan including our crime reduction team, rural crime watch presentations and detachment-specific enforcement initiatives, among others," the news release reads.

RCMP have been conducting town halls around the province about rural crime. Spiritwood's town hall is on March 22.

Spiritwood is 150 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.