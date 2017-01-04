Regina has seen a slew of violent incidents involving weapons over the past few days, and police say a growing use of weapons could be related to drugs.

Regina police have shared statistics from 2016 showing they're dealing with more violent crime and have attributed that spike to drugs, including crystal meth and fentanyl.

Asked about the crimes involving weapons at a Crime Stoppers event on Wednesday, acting chief Dean Rae said again that he believes drugs are to blame for the prevalence of violent crime and weapons on the streets and in police reports.

"I think we can safely say that we're seeing more weapons-related offences in the city," Rae said.

"We've talked about fentanyl and the effects on our community in the last number of years, as well as crystal meth, as likely the biggest driver of these things."

Rae added that people involved with drug offences often have weapons.

"So I would suggest that whether it's a firearm or whether it's a machete or other type of weapon, that's the increase we're seeing. I don't have the numbers to say that machete attacks are on the increase, but I would suggest that weapons in general are on the increase," he said.

Spate of weapons-related crimes

The past week has seen several weapons-related crimes in the city.

Police said a man carrying a hammer was a suspect in a car-jacking and robbery using a hammer on Dec. 29. They also reported a separate robbery at knifepoint at a business the following morning.

Two teens were charged with aggravated assault after an attack on a 17-year-old boy on Dec. 30. Police said he was attacked with a knife and other weapons.

The following day, police say two men tried stealing a bottle from an off-sale liquor store and swung a machete at two employees who tried to intervene. Two suspects have been arrested.

And on New Year's Day, police seized sawed-off rifles, swords and bear spray from a home while investigating a threat.

The next day, a man was charged for ramming a vehicle through the doors of a bank, carrying a gun inside and attempting to get in the vault.

Police and the mayor agree that community policing is one way to combat violent crime in the city.

Crime Stoppers boasts record tips in 2016

While violent crime has seen an uptick in Regina, so have calls from tipsters offering help to Crime Stoppers, the anonymous tip line that offers rewards for information leading to the identity or arrest of people involved in a crime.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says he's pleased more people are calling in tips to Crime Stoppers, because that shows confidence in police. (Dann Mackenzie/CBC)

2016 marked the 32nd year for the Regina Crime Stoppers program, during which it received 1,088 tips. It says those helped to clear 69 cases resulting in 17 arrests and the recovery of $30,500 worth of stolen property.

"I'm very pleased. Clearly the public is engaged in providing tips to solve crime in our city," said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere. "Any time you have public engagement, it shows a confidence in the police service."

Fougere said no city in Canada is crime-free, but he counts Crime Stoppers as one tool in reducing crime, because it allows a dialogue between police and citizens.

"Does crime happen here? Yes it does. But first and foremost we have a solid system of community policing when we engage the public— not just in solving crimes, but preventing crimes. Working with the community, and getting out there and talking to people," he said.

Acting chief Dean Rae says he believes police efforts to engage with community members is a valuable part of the police service's efforts to prevent and solve crime. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Rae says he sees Crime Stoppers as a community engagement program that helps gain the trust of people in Regina, and he says he believes that's why it's seen an increase in tips.

"It's being involved in the community. It's just involvement, building partnerships, building trust," he said, describing police attending all types of events from beat walks in neighbourhoods to round dances and parades.

"It's that confidence in us to do our job, and it's engaging with the people and building that support and trust so they come to us. We can't do this job ourselves."