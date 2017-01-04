Police are asking for the public's assistance after a robbery Tuesday that left a woman without her purse and a set of specialized earbuds.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it was called to the 3400 block of Fifth Avenue around 2:20 p.m. CST.

Police say the incident started at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Cameron Street. The 22-year-old victim noticed a woman emerge from a nearby store. This woman began walking west with another person. The victim, who was walking in the same direction, passed the pair near Fifth Avenue and Athol Street when she was verbally harassed and pushed.

A woman, described as being aged 45 to 55, 5'5, approximately 120 pounds with a thin build, wearing a gray, black and purple jacket, took the victim's purse, a set of keys and the earbuds. The purse-snatcher was also described as having decayed teeth.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.