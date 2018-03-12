The Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly needs a new speaker as the man who formally held the position, Saskatoon Eastview MLA Corey Tochor, prepares to make the jump to federal politics.

Tochor, who has been speaker since 2016, resigned from the position in January and declared his intention to challenge MP Brad Trost for the Conservative nomination of the Saskatoon-University riding in the next federal election. Tochor received the nomination over the weekend.

Seven MLAs have submitted applications for the position of speaker, six of whom are from the Saskatchewan Party. The speaker will be elected on Monday afternoon.

The candidates are Mark Docherty, Glen Hart, Delbert Kirsch, Warren Michelson, Colleen Young and Eric Olauson from the Saskatchewan Party, and Danielle Chartier from the NDP.

The speaker essentially referees the Legislative Assembly and enforces the rules.

The speaker is also expected to be non-partisan and impartial.