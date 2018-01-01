Throughout her lonely, unhappy childhood, Darry-Ann Coles would dream of opening the front door to find her biological family on the other side.

Left at an orphanage at the age of five, she never knew she had any family or that anyone was looking for her. But a spare DNA test taken by her daughter would lead Coles to finding out she had a sister and a Christmas spent together after 65 years apart.

"I actually thank God almost daily for what happened, because it's been a miracle in my life," said Coles. "I am so happy that sometimes I'm waiting for the shoe to drop."

While her 69-year-old sister, Sharon Burant, shares that joy, she says she never lost hope she would reunite with the older sister she never forgot.

"I just always knew it would happen one day," Burant said.

Left at an orphanage

Burant and Coles and their younger brother were born to parents who didn't want the responsibility of having children.

"If they wanted to go out, they would just go out, lock the front door and leave us," Coles said.

Their brother didn't survive to see his first birthday, and the two sisters were separated when Burant, at the age of three, was adopted.

But Burant never forgot her older sister. A photo her adopted mother gave her of the sisters together helped keep her memory alive.

The last picture Darry-Ann Coles took with her younger sister Sharon Burant was just before Burant, as a three-year-old, was adopted. (Submitted by Sharon Burant)

"If you look at the picture, I'm hanging on to my sister like there's no tomorrow," said Burant. "She was everything."

Through the years, Burant met and got to know other relatives living in Saskatoon but she kept believing she would meet a woman named Darry-Ann and recognize her as her sister.

"It was just something that I'd talked about my whole life. Someday, I had to meet my sister."

Sharon Burant, seen here with her adopted father and adopted older sibling Velma, had a happy childhood, but always hoped to reconnect with the biological sister she remembered. (Submitted by Sharon Burant)

Coles doesn't remember her time in the orphanage or her biological family; her earliest memories begin with the car ride to her adopted home in Prince Albert.

But her childhood was not a happy one. She said a rocky relationship with her adopted mother made for years of misery.

"I felt very unwanted. I mean any adopted child does, because you're given up. And I felt very alone."

Her experiences and her fear of getting hurt made her withdraw over the years, keeping others at an arm's length.

Road to a reunion

Every thing changed when Coles' daughter, Mary-Jean Vigeant decided, on a whim, to use a spare DNA test a co-worker gave her.

The test turned revealed she had a cousin in Niagara Falls, Ont., whom she assumed was a relative of her father's.

But when they began talking, they discovered the connection was in fact through Vigeant's maternal side. The cousin asked if her mother was Darry-Ann.

"I just about fell out of my frickin' chair," said Vigeant. "She remembered meeting my mom the year she was put in an orphanage."

Darry-Ann Coles and her daughter Marie-Jean Vigeant have been meeting family they never knew they had in the past year. In addition to meeting Coles' sister, Sharon Burant (seated), they have also met the sisters' aunt, Audrey Sabiston (far left), and Burant's daughter, Coryn Digness (far right). (Submitted by Mary-Jean Vigeant)

Through contact with her cousin, Vigeant got in touch with her mother's aunt in Saskatoon who was the first one to reveal further mind-blowing news: Coles had a biological sister, also living in Saskatoon.

Vigeant worried about how to share the news with her mother, as she knew Coles was leery of getting close to others.

"I wasn't sure how she would take any of this."

After reviewing the newly-discovered family connections, Vigeant decided she would go see her mother in person to share the news.

Meeting of the sisters

When Vigeant visited her mother in March to tell her she had a sister, it came as a total shock to Coles.

"I almost hyperventilated and blacked out," she said. "It took me, I bet you, five minutes to say anything."

Excited to meet her sister, Coles left the next day for Saskatoon and brought her daughter for support. But it proved she needed a little courage to face that next step.

"I almost ran back out the door. It's not that I didn't want to see her but I was so scared that she would reject me that I almost didn't go through with it."

When she did take that step forward into Burant's living room, the result was an emotional reunion, as the pair hugged each other and cried.

Since meeting last March, the sisters are making up for lost time, spending as much time as possible together, and planning a trip as just the two of them. (Submitted by Mary-Jean Vigeant)

"It was kind of unbelievable and all that," added Burant. "But it just seemed so right. We bonded immediately."

The sisters discovered a host of delightful similarities, including a mutual love for dogs and that they had both given their daughters the middle name of Louise.

They had even lived in some of the same cities, including Prince Albert and Edmonton — in fact, they had even lived on the same street in Edmonton at different points in time.

'When I did find my sister and found out how much my grandfather loved me, it filled a hole in my heart.' - Darry-Ann Coles

Coles learned she had been far from unloved during their years apart. Her grandfather had wanted her to adopt her but her grandmother had not allowed it. Her aunt had also come to the orphanage but had found that little Darry-Ann was already gone.

"She's been looking for me steady for 65 years, along with my sister, and I didn't know it," said Coles. "It filled a hole in my heart."

Making up for lost time

Now, Burant and Cole talk all the time. Sometimes they speak of regret for the years they lost but both are eager to make up for lost time.

Vigeant says she can't believe the change she's seen in her mother since the reunion.

"It was like somebody flipped a switch," she said. "This gave her a whole new look on life, it's given her a whole new reason for living."

For Burant, finding the sister she always knew was out there has given her a sense of completion.

"It's like part of me that was missing is back."