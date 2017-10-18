The motels were jam-packed in Kindersley, Sask., Tuesday night as more than 200 people made their way to the town amidst wildfire evacuations in southwest Saskatchewan.

Mayor Rod Perkins said the influx of newcomers in Kindersley was from the rural municipality of Happyland, including the community of Leader.

"I guess it proved that our disaster assistance plan worked and we were ready, so we certainly could've handled a lot bigger influx than that," Perkins said.

Volunteers in Kindersley cooked breakfast Wednesday morning for out-of-town evacuees from Leader and Burstall.

Volunteers in Kindersley make breakfast for out-of-town evacuees. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Residents of the towns of Leader, Burstall and Liebenthal had been asked to leave their homes Tuesday night due to the fires burning in parts of the province.

Burstall, Sask. fires0:47

Fires are under control near Leader and Burstall, and extinguished in some cases, according to Kindersley's emergency measures director Bernie Morton. In addition, the fire near the village of Tompkins was brought under control.

​"We had two fires threatening our community so we're pretty thankful tonight that it's looking like we hopefully escaped a pretty ugly situation," said Leader's administrator, Rochelle Francis, on Tuesday night.

"We feel grateful that we seem to have escaped the worst of it."

On Wednesday morning, the province had lifted the evacuation order for Leader and Burstall, clearing the way for residents to return home.

Evacuee Arlene Morrow of Burstall said she's happy to be heading home.

Arlene Morrow was one of the last evacuees from Burstall left at Kindersley's Clearview Community Church Wednesday morning. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Fires have also been nearing the communities of Eatonia and the Red Pheasant First Nation, as well as in numerous communities in Alberta.