The motels were jam-packed in Kindersley Tuesday night, as more than 200 people made their way to the town amidst wildfire evacuations in southwest Saskatchewan.

Mayor Rod Perkins said the influx of newcomers in Kindersley was from the rural municipality of Happyland including the community of Leader, Sask.

"I guess it proved that our disaster assistance plan worked and we were ready, so we certainly could've handled a lot bigger influx than that," Perkins said.

Residents of towns like Leader, Burstall and Liebenthal were asked to leave their homes last night due to the fires burning in parts of the province.

Fires have also been nearing the communities of Eatonia and the Red Pheasant First Nation, as well as in numerous communities in Alberta.

Fires are under control near Leader and Burstall and extinguished in some cases, according to Kindersley's emergency measures director, Bernie Morton.

"The latest that I heard, again, is that they will all be able to return [Wednesday]," Morton said Tuesday night after discussion with province officials.

In Leader, the grass fire was approaching the town from near Burstall. The town's landfill caught fire in a separate incident.

"We had two fires threatening our community so we're pretty thankful tonight that it's looking like we hopefully escaped a pretty ugly situation," said Leader's administrator, Rochelle Francis, on Tuesday night.

"We feel grateful that we seem to have escaped the worst of it."