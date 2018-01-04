Southey RCMP are searching for a truck they believe may have been used in the Dec. 29 thefts of recreational vehicles including a trailer, a Ski-Doo and ATVs.

Sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. CST, the recreational vehicles were stolen from different locations in the town of Southey, Sask., 55 kilometres north of Regina.

Those thefts included a 2011 Diamond brand 12-foot trailer, a red Ski-Doo Renegade and two ATVs.

RCMP are looking for a pickup truck, which is believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado. It has two-tone paint — black on the bottom and white or silver on top.

The truck may also have a light bar or spotlights on the front grill, said police. People living and working in the Southey area can contact RCMP to report suspicious activity.

Police also ask that people record details, such as a description of suspects or vehicles, and licence plate numbers, to assist with investigations.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Southey/Strasbourg RCMP at 306-726-5230, the local police service or, to remain anonymous, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.