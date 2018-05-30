Dark clouds brew as severe thunderstorm warnings envelop southern Saskatchewan

Hours after Moose Jaw residents found themselves shovelling through the hail-filled city, another storm started rolling through southern Saskatchewan, with Environment Canada issuing a rash of thunderstorm warnings and watches.

At 4:44 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists began tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



According to Environment Canada, this line stretches from Wilcox north to Earl Grey and is moving eastward at 50 km/h. Severe wind gusts over 100 km/h have been reported in Regina.

"A cold front pushing eastward across southern Saskatchewan has triggered thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which have been strong to severe. Thunderstorms will weaken as they approach the Manitoba border late this evening," an Environment Canada alert said.

The storm NW of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Regina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Regina</a> is about to get absorbed into the line and then move through the city. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5jLpBhAqQp">pic.twitter.com/5jLpBhAqQp</a> —@matt_grinter

People shared images of the storm cells approaching on social media.

West Regina 4:09 pm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/UC6jcs8rGs">pic.twitter.com/UC6jcs8rGs</a> —@Noah_Biegs

Heading into the north end of Regina. Taken on Pinkie Rd and Dewdney. 4:11pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/AWXwV0gC45">pic.twitter.com/AWXwV0gC45</a> —@CraigHilts71

Environment Canada is advising people to take necessary safety precautions and take cover immediately in the event of threatening weather.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," it stated on its website, noting that severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.



To report severe weather, people can send an email to SKstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.