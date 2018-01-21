Lacrosse players in southern Saskatchewan have a new league to call home.

The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) announced the formation of a new multi-association minor lacrosse league that includes cities and towns in southern Saskatchewan.

The league has been titled the South Sask Lacrosse League (SSLL) and includes lacrosse associations from Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Estevan and interlocking play with Queen City Minor Lacrosse leagues.

"It was formed to give rural communities in southern Saskatchewan a place to play," said Bridget Pottle, executive director of Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association.

Prior to the SSLL's creation, teams from southern Saskatchewan would travel to Regina to play, and teams from Swift Current travelled to Alberta to compete in an interprovincial league.

"This gives them a place a little closer to call home," Pottle said.

League made possible by volunteers in lacrosse communities

The league has been in the making for a couple years, according to Pottle, and stems from growing interest in lacrosse in southern Saskatchewan over the last few years.

"We've done a lot of trial lacrosse clinics in the past couple years with programs we have introduced, and then of course with the excitement of the (Saskatchewan) Rush coming, it all kind of worked together to create the perfect storm I guess," Pottle said.

The league also provides more opportunities for young people wanting to get involved in lacrosse because the league will provide "more chances for them to play, and more chances for them to grow as a player," Pottle said.

She said she also hopes the league will bring people in southern Saskatchewan together.

"Communities can kind of come together, similar to how they do in hockey, come to the rink everybody can watch," Pottle said.

"And then it also means for the smaller communities around the area, your Gull Lake, your Maple Creek, they will have a place to put a team in if they decide to put one together," she added.

"I'm very excited to see what this league brings to the sport."

The league will consist of teams from each association ranging from novice, pee-wee, bantam and midget, and will begin in the 2018 lacrosse season.