For Laurie Cook, the amount of snow which blanketed the community of Southend Monday and Tuesday was historic.

Beginning Monday night, the the gusting winds and falling snow in the community combined to become the perfect storm.

"From inside [my] house, you could hear the roaring," Cook said of the wind and snow. "It was actually pretty scary sounding."

Students had a snow day Tuesday and Wednesday but the staff weren't so lucky. (Mary R. Thomas)

It wasn't until late Tuesday that it finally started to settle down, Cook said.

School was shut down Tuesday, as snow was piled as high as the roof of the school. Walk ways, doors and windows were completely blocked, Cook said.

When Wednesday rolled around, it was another snow day but for the students only, as staff were still working.

"A lot of work needs to be done in removing snow in a lot of the areas," she said.

With the snow clearing efforts being bolstered by maintenance workers and custodians, Cook said she hopes classes will resume Thursday.

Cook said there are about 400 students attending the school, from nursery and kindergarten to grade 12.

Southend is located approximately 220 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.