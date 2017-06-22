RCMP believe there is a serial bank robber hitting small towns in southern Saskatchewan.

The man RCMP are looking for is often described as being in his 40s or 50s, with a stocky build and height estimate of five feet five inches to five feet eight inches.

Police say firearms have been involved but did not specify what kind. (Supplied by RCMP)

He's usually wearing a balaclava and dark clothes, although he was also seen wearing a distinctive Under Armour brand orange hoodie.

At one point, the man was also described as having a deep voice.

Sgt. Kelly West said there were firearms involved in the robberies but did not specify which types. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

'Safety is paramount'

Jacques DeCorby, senior vice-president of retail banking for Conexus Credit Union and the credit union in Central Butte, said safety is paramount when it comes to employee well-being.

As the robberies are in small, rural Saskatchewan communities, police detachments are often located in other towns.

"We do spend a lot of time training them, preparing them, helping them," DeCorby said.

Training for situations involving robbery are often some of the first drills employees learn, he added.

Series of brazen robberies

The man is connected to six robberies and two attempted robberies:

May 13, 2016: Pangman bank robbed.

June 24, 2016: Hodgeville bank robbed.

Jan. 4, 2017: Pangman hit again.

Feb. 6, 2017: Attempted robbery in Pangman.

March 10, 2017: Holdfast bank robbed.

May 17, 2017: Glentworth bank robbed.

June 5, 2017: Attempted robbery in Glentworth.

June 13, 2017: Central Butte bank robbed.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash over multiple incidents. (Supplied by RCMP)

The amount of money stolen by the man was not disclosed.

The bandit's choice of getaway wheels has been described as a grey minivan, a red SUV, or possibly a dark coloured 2003-2007 model Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.