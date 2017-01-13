Souls Harbour Rescue Mission filled up the gym at Regina's Dean Smith Youth Centre with clothes Friday — all to give away to those who need them most on cold days.

As part of their annual New Clothes for the New Year event, after a year of gathering clothing donations from donors and businesses across the city the organization offered the new and like-new items for free to those who need it most.

Joe Miller, executive director of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, said the event often brings out hundreds of people. This year, there was a lineup outside of people waiting to grab their essential items.

Miller said the need for such items is there year-round, but the cold weather makes it even more urgent for people to have warm clothing.

Miller said the event often brings out people who are working but struggling to make ends meet. He said this event allows them to save their money for things other than warm clothing.

"Sometimes they have tough choices to make, and this makes it a little easier for them."

Darlene Shepherd was grateful to get a new winter coat and boots from Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Getting through the winter

Darlene Shepherd waited in line outside for an hour, and she was able to leave with some gear to help her through the winter.

"It's been really frigid, it's been really a struggle," she said.

'It's been really frigid, it's been really a struggle.' - Darlene Shepherd

She was able to get a new winter jacket and new boots from Souls Harbour.

"It means I save money, money I don't got," she said.

"You cannot be fussy in this day and age when you can't afford it, so you just rely on places like this. Everybody enjoys themselves and everybody's really happy with what they got," she said.

"That's a blessing. When they have giveaways like this, I really love it."

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission has been in operation for 27 years. The organization offers food, clothing, shelter and outreach programming to those in need year-round.