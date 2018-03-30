Souls Harbour Easter dinner feeds hundreds in Regina

Dozens lined up in the cold to get a spot at the Souls Harbour Easter dinner on Friday.

The annual event has been serving meals to around 400 people every Good Friday for 23 years.

Anyone who could use a meal or a sense of community was invited to attend the event in North Central Regina.

Joseph, who only provided his first name, came out to the dinner so he didn't have to be alone.

"I don't have family here. I really miss my family and this takes the gap away from missing my family. It helps loneliness," Joseph said.

Six-year-old Chesair Keewatin, another dinner attendee, says the best thing about Easter is finding eggs and spending time with family. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

Joseph has been in Regina 20 years, although is originally from the York Factory First Nation in Manitoba.

He said his favourite part of today's meal was the cake, although he hoped his doctor wouldn't hear that tidbit.

Deana Struble, marketing manager at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, said the organization provides hundreds of meals a year, but it's the Easter meal that has a particularly good atmosphere of community and family.

"This meal is awesome because [for] some of our meals, the kids can't come because they're in school. But this Easter one is awesome because we have so many kids," she said. "This is a family event."

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission was ready to serve up to 400 meals on Good Friday for its annual Easter dinner. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

There were also numerous volunteers taking part, including Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

"I've done this for several years and it's really heartwarming to provide a nice meal, a great meal at this time, at Easter time for so many people who would otherwise not have a meal at all," Fougere said.

"People are friendly and they're certainly appreciative."

Organizers said this was the last year the event would be held at the Dean Smith Youth Centre, as the organization is expected to move to a new location in December.