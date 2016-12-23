Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Regina served up hundreds of meals today for the annual traditional Christmas dinner.

More than 600 people attended to enjoy the meal with turkey, stuffing and all the traditional fixings. Gifts were also handed out to members of the community.

"We had probably about 30 to 40 turkeys, hams, probably almost 200 pounds of potatoes, and the community has been really generous in helping us meet those needs," said Patty Humphreys with Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

Souls Harbour said they want all members of the community to experience a traditional holiday celebration, no matter what their circumstances are.

"We should all be able to have a safe, happy, traditional [Christmas], so for us to be able to supply that to the community and to be apart of their lives I think is a great blessing for all of us," said Humphreys.

The organization serves complete holiday meals for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"I like to think of the community meals as being in your own home, only multiply it by ten," said Humphreys.

The Rescue Mission has been operating for 26 years and has served more than 1.6 million meals in that time.