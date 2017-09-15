Seeking corporate and private sponsorships to help pay for your wedding opens up all kinds of possibilities.

But groom-to-be Jason Mielke has his limits.

He probably won't be branding the wedding dress of his wife-to-be Rebecca Winter Hansen with an "ACME" stamp or anything.

"I don't know if we're going to go that far," said Mielke. "I have seen pictures from the United States where the bride has whatever logos on her dress ... we probably won't do that."

A still from the couple's wedding website. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Winter Hansen)

But the happily-engaged Moose Jaw, Sask., couple is asking individual community members to donate money in return for a seat at their winter wedding reception and a chance "to be a part of our life story," said Winter Hansen.

Companies, meanwhile, are being asked to pay for the cost of specific aspects of what Winter Hansen calls her "dream" wedding.

'The power of giving'

That dream includes:

Pre-spa services for the bride and maid of honour.

A winter shawl.

Cigars (on the website "LOL" is added).

A red carpet leading to the church.

Saskatoon berry champagne

A gluten-free wedding cake.

"When a band or product service or company makes a donation and gives to us, it's an association that is made with a happy, positively emotionally charged moment," said Winter Hansen. "And the result is always a long-lasting and double-fold reciprocal return.

"The power of giving always moves everyone towards greatness and making the impossible possible."

Met in a library

The couple met in 2015 while Winter Hansen — about to write a university exam — sought to de-stress in the relaxing confines of the Southland Mall Regina library branch.

There, she first set her eyes on Mielke and his "just phenomenal haircut."

Hansen was struck by Mielke's "just phenomenal haircut" when she spied him at a Regina library. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Winter Hansen)

She sat across the table from where he was reading.

"I said, 'Hey, how ya doing' and the rest was history," said Winter Hansen.

Eloping not an option

Mielke's idea to seek sponsorships was sparked by his losing his job in the oil and gas industry last January.

"Our story is about courage, hope, bravery and not giving up and moving forward to the next chapter as a team together," he said.

Asked if it wouldn't just be easier to elope, he said, "It was mentioned to us by someone here in the community but no, that's not an option ... We don't want to just get married at the courthouse."

The couple is slated to clinch its merger on Nov. 25