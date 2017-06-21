High school graduations usually mean celebrating with classmates, but as small-town populations in Saskatchewan continue to shrink, some grad ceremonies are a getting a little more intimate.

Chelsea Kennedy knows what that's like. She had about 70 people attend her high school graduation. The only difference from a typical celebration: she was the only one donning a cap and gown.

"Previous years, you'd only have a limited amount of invites to the banquet but since it was just me, I got to invite all of my family," she told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition. "Good thing I have a big family."

Kennedy lives on a farm near Hodgeville, Sask., a village with a population of around 150 people located about 175 kilometres southwest of Regina.

This academic year, Kennedy was the only Grade 12 student at her school.

The venue was decked out with photos of the lone graduate. (Submitted by Chelsea Kennedy)

"I usually took all my classes with the Grade 11s and took some online classes, so it didn't really seem like I was by myself," she explained.

She said the best part of her farewell ceremony was that she got to choose the colour scheme of the venue and base it on the colour of her dress.

She was even able to make a valedictory speech.

"My theme was 'That's What It's All About,' so I talked about what it's been about for me in my high school career and kind of went from there," Kennedy said.

Chelsea Kennedy was able to choose the theme and colour scheme of the year-end celebration. (Submitted by Chelsea Kennedy)

She noted that the worst part about being the only graduate was not having any classmates around to share the final moments of her high school career with with.

"I had some good friends in Grades 11 and 10, and so they were kind of with me through the whole thing."

But on the flip side, she said the perks are that she'll most likely receive the awards and scholarships meant for her grade.

Kennedy said it'll be quite the change next year when she heads to university in Saskatoon.