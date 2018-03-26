City councillor wants Regina to look at solar panels

Mike O'Donnell, city councillor for Ward 8 in Regina, wants the city to investigate the potential for solar panels.

O'Donnell is set to submit a notice of motion to council Monday night which outlines his desire for a look into how the city could make solar panels work.

The motion will ask the city to investigate putting solar panels on public buildings and land, with an eye toward taking some facilities off the power grid or generating revenue for the city. It also asks for a look at potential partnerships with SaskPower or other companies.

It asks that findings be brought back to council no later than December 2019.