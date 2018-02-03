Sofia House has faced a few knocks in the past few months, with charitable drives that have fallen short — and now, comes another hit for the Regina women's shelter, with the cancellation of an event featuring male strippers that was intended to act as a Sofia House fundraiser.

The performance by Men of the Strip, a Las Vegas-based "male revue" performance group, was scheduled for Feb. 24 at Casino Regina. According to the casino's website, "Due to recent scheduling developments regarding a television commitment, Men of the Strip regretfully has to cancel their upcoming performances at Casino Regina."

The group had chosen Sofia House to receive an estimated $10,000 to $20,000 in proceeds, to support survivors of domestic violence.

The loss of that money comes at a time when the shelter is already facing a shortage of revenue.

"People just weren't donating like they used to. Some of the belt-tightening around the province and things have been affecting us in our donations and our drives," said Gwyn Tremblay, executive director of Sofia House, adding the shelter will be dipping into a reserve from last year to keep its doors open.

'Nothing dirty about it'

Ticket sales had gone well with what Tremblay believes was set to be a sell-out crowd, but she noted that Sofia House had fielded phone calls from people concerned about the event.

"People actually were trying to compare us with the Progress Club that happened in Saskatoon," she said, referring to a controversial charity event that generated headlines because it featured performances by scantily-clad women.

However, she said the staff was able to respond to the concerns, describing the performance as a very different event, and a Grammy-nominated production that was open to the public.

'These men are doing a wonderful thing to give back to women that they felt have been in turmoil.' - Gwyn Tremblay , Sofia House

"There's nothing dirty about it — it's not sexualizing men. These men are doing a wonderful thing to give back to women that they felt have been in turmoil."

Karine Delage, the Canadian publicist for Men of the Strip, said that a scheduling conflict with a TV show led the group to cancel, with controversy surrounding the appearance also coming up as an issue.

However, Casino Regina offered $10,000 to help bridge the gap.

Gwyn Tremblay, executive director of Sofia House, says the second-stage women's shelter will be working on more fundraising drives this year, in its ongoing quest to stay afloat. (Sofia House/Facebook)

"They really stepped up to the plate, and they understood how much was needed, and how much we relied on it," Tremblay said, adding the shelter would move forward with other events like Men of the Strip if the opportunity came up again.

Women and kids the driving force

The shelter typically aims to raise $287,000 a year, just to keep its doors open. Other Sofia House fundraisers, such as a 30th anniversary gala this fall, are in the works, while Tremblay said the shelter will keep spreading the word about the work it is doing to raise awareness about its need for donations.

She believes in Sofia House, and the cause of supporting women who are trying to make a better life for themselves and their children, by leaving situations where they face domestic violence.

"When you look at the lives of the women that are there, especially the one that are trying so hard with their kids — that's what keeps you going."