Regina women's shelter upgrades security system with $20K grant

A women's shelter in Regina is now more secure thanks to a a $20,000 grant for a much-needed new camera system.

Gwyn Tremblay, executive director of Sofia House, said the facility's old camera system was faulty. This meant that when the ex-spouse of a former resident broke into the shelter, the only information available was from the families staying there at the time.

"Because our security system wasn't up to par and actually stopped working, we weren't able to give the police any information on the break in, or how to track them or what they look like or even the time they were in," Tremblay said.

"We had already moved [the former resident] to a different safe house."

Gwyn Tremblay said the new grant will allow Sofia House to upgrade its failed camera system and improve the safety of clients at the shelter. (CBC)

Tremblay described the new cameras, paid for by a grant from Farm Credit Canada, as a lifeline to the police. She said the new system will allow the home to feed video to police and would allow them into the building immediately, if needed.

There is room for about 10 families at Sofia House, typically. At the moment, there is one apartment available but there is a waiting list.

The house is a transition home for battered mothers and children overcome trauma, gain employment and stability over a period of six months to a year.