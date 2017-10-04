As the anniversary of six youths' suicides approaches in northern Saskatchewan, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is working on strategies to prevent it from happening again.

One of them is an effort to educate mental health workers, teachers, parents, and youth on the dangerous side of social media.

A Connecticut company, Welcome 2 Reality, has begun to hold monthly sessions in La Ronge on how social media influences today's youth as well as providing tips to help children critically analyze the media they consume.

Co-founder of the company, Marcus Stallworth, was invited to the community by Kyla McKenzie, assistant director of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band Child and Family Services.

"At the time, La Ronge had just experienced a sufficient amount of teen suicide that many claimed to be associated to social media," said Stallworth.

In October 2016, four girls between the ages of 12 and 14 took their own lives in the northern Saskatchewan towns of La Ronge and Stanley Mission.

A 10-year-old girl in Deschambault Lake and a 13-year-old girl in the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Saskatchewan also killed themselves last October.

In the workshops, Welcome 2 Reality discusses cyberbullying, suicide and online predators, but also the lifelong implications of what youth post online and tricks used by marketers and advertisers.

Welcome 2 Reality held community workshops in La Ronge in September on social media's influence on youth. They will offer the sessions again in October and November. (submitted)

Stallworth said everything from music to movies can influence how kids see themselves and the world. His workshops bring students "back to reality."

"Parents often don't have a clue who their kids are talking to. They don't know what they are listening to and it's really amazing," said Stallworth.

"You can't communicate with your children unless you speak the same language, so be a little more actively involved in what your kids are interested in, who they associate with, and be mindful of what they are keeping in their devices. Don't be apologetic to inquire, to make sure if your kids are on a good path and making good choices."

He said his company has also developed a curriculum for schools called Mentoring through Media. The 10- to 12-week course educates youth social media safety, and what Stallworth calls "media literacy."

"It teaches young folks that while they're absorbing all this content through media, television, radio, and social media, how to sift through it and critically analyze it," said Stallworth.

"Is this legitimate information? Who is sending the message? What is the intent of the message sender? So they can make more informed and educated decisions and not just take things as they are."

Stallworth also hopes to launch a digital citizenship campaign in La Ronge in November, where students will become ambassadors in their schools to support peers struggling online.