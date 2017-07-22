Saskatchewan soccer fans will have a chance to see some international competition Saturday, as the New York Cosmos host Valencia CF at the new Mosaic Stadium.

For those planning on attending the game, here are a few things to keep in mind:

No smoking once the game is underway

There will be designated smoking areas set up south of Confederation Park next to the Mosaic Stadium loading ramp and the southwest corner of the Elphinstone and 10th Avenue parking lot north of the Lawson Aquatic Centre. Smoking is prohibited in all other areas of Evraz Place property.

Smoking will only be permitted at designated smoking areas prior to Saturday's game. No re-entry to the stadium is allowed, so those who leave the game to smoke will not be let back in. (Courtesy of Evraz Place)

Mosaic Stadium has a no "in-and-out" policy, so smokers who choose to leave the stadium once the game is underway will not be allowed back inside.

No Mosaic Shuttle

The free bus, which normally takes passengers from downtown and the Normanview, Northgate, Southland and Victoria Square malls, will not be running during the event.

However, the Ticket-to-Ride program will allow ticket-holders to travel free of charge along all normal transit bus routes. Fans must show the bus driver their event ticket.

The #12 Varsity Park/Mount Royal bus stops just across from the stadium.

Entering Mosaic Stadium

Fans will only be able to enter the stadium through gates #2 and #3.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The main event gets underway at 4 p.m.