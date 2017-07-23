"I'm going against my better judgement, but I think New York's going to win," one fan told CBC prior to Saturday's Soccer Day in Saskatchewan event at Regina's new Mosaic Stadium.

As it turns out, the fan's prediction held true, with the New York Cosmos defeating Valencia CF 2-0 at the event that drew thousands to see "the beautiful game" played professionally in Saskatchewan.

The New York Cosmos defeated Valencia CF during an international match at Regina's new Mosaic Stadium, as part of Soccer Day in Saskatchewan. (Jenna Leith/CBC)

For some, the wait has been long

Long-time soccer fans were excited that their sport had finally come to the prairies.

"This is the first chance I've had to watch a decent soccer game here," said one fan, who came to Canada from Scotland around ten years ago.

"It's good for Saskatchewan, I feel, to get a decent-sized team like Valencia here."

"I watched them when I was a kid," he went on. "They came to play in Scotland."

A new sport in a new stadium

For others, the excitement was more about seeing something new.

"I've never really gone to a professional game," a young fan said, noting that he plays soccer, but "only in the school yard."

"I've never been in the new stadium, so it should be exciting."

The event was one in a series of non-football-related events scheduled in the new stadium during its first year of operation.