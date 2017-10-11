Parts of Saskatchewan could get up to 20 centimetres of snow Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province including:

Southend, Brabant Lake and Kinoosao.

Cree Lake and Key Lake.

Wollaston Lake and Collins Bay.

Between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

The snow should taper off later on Thursday night.

Snow may accumulate in some areas, making travel difficult. Residents are urged to monitor Environment Canada to stay up to date with this alert.