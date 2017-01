After being cancelled last year due to mild weather, the Regina Snowbuster campaign is back.

The campaign encourages people to help neighbours shovel their sidewalks.

People can nominate their neighbours for prizes and recognition from the mayor.

The grand prize is a new snowblower.

The city will also be distributing what it calls "pay it forward" Snowbuster shovels. People can use them, then leave them in the snow for the next neighbour to find.