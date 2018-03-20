Regina's snow storage site has put nearly $100,000 into the city's coffers since November.

It costs about $10 for someone to get a tag to use the site for snow dumping, which is located near Fleet Street and Highway 46 on Regina's northeast end.

It'll also cost anywhere from $5 to $35 for every load that's dropped off at the site, depending on the vehicle.

Between November and February, the city has made approximately $97,274 dollars at the snow storage site. So far this year, 18,000 truckloads worth of snow has been dumped during the 2017/2018 year.

By comparison, only 11,000 truckloads had been hauled into the site during 2016/2017.

Dumping snow had been free of charge prior to Nov. 2016.

Earlier this month, a weekend snow storm dumped more than 30 centimetres of snow in Regina.