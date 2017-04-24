It was a winter revival for many communities in unpredictable Saskatchewan on Monday morning.

A blanket of white covered parts of the province from north of Prince Albert to south of Regina.

Wondering who got the most snow? CBC News has gathered the wicked weather data.

Snowfall totals:

  • Rockglen: 14 cm.
  • Moose Jaw: 12 cm.
  • Regina: 13 cm.
  • Coronach: 10 cm.
  • Holbein: 9 cm.
  • Gravelbourg: 8 cm.
  • Vibank: 8 cm.
  • Bratt's Lake: 8 cm.
  • Indian Head: 8 cm.
  • Christopher Lake: 6 cm.
  • Prince Albert: 5 cm.
  • Strasbourg: 5 cm.
  • Emma Lake: 5 cm.
  • Rosetown: 3 cm.
  • Elbow: 3 cm.
  • Saskatoon: 2 cm.
snow covered stairway

Some parts of Saskatchewan received as much as 14 cm overnight. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

sidewalk snow in April

Look down when walking on city sidewalks, as snow and slush covers the concrete. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

snow shovel in April

If you put your snow shovel away, you may want to get it back out. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

snow on tree

Snow in April? Saskatchewan residents know exactly what that's like. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

snow on cars

Drivers woke up to snow-covered cars across the province on Monday. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Send us your snow photos to saskphotos@cbc.ca for a chance to be featured on our website.