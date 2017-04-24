It was a winter revival for many communities in unpredictable Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
A blanket of white covered parts of the province from north of Prince Albert to south of Regina.
Wondering who got the most snow? CBC News has gathered the wicked weather data.
Snowfall totals:
- Rockglen: 14 cm.
- Moose Jaw: 12 cm.
- Regina: 13 cm.
- Coronach: 10 cm.
- Holbein: 9 cm.
- Gravelbourg: 8 cm.
- Vibank: 8 cm.
- Bratt's Lake: 8 cm.
- Indian Head: 8 cm.
- Christopher Lake: 6 cm.
- Prince Albert: 5 cm.
- Strasbourg: 5 cm.
- Emma Lake: 5 cm.
- Rosetown: 3 cm.
- Elbow: 3 cm.
- Saskatoon: 2 cm.
Send us your snow photos to saskphotos@cbc.ca for a chance to be featured on our website.