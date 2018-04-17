Winter weather returns to Saskatchewan

Saskatchewanians might need to pull their snow shovels back out thanks to a fresh dusting expected to fall on Tuesday.

A provincial government highway camera shows unfavourable road conditions early Tuesday morning. (Government of Saskatchewan ) A slow moving low pressure trough is expected to bring five to ten centimetres of snow for south central and southern parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said there might be areas that receive more than ten centimetres. Furthermore, there could be gusty winds that create reduced visibility on the roads.