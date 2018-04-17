New
Winter weather returns to Saskatchewan
Snow fell on Saskatoon Tuesday morning. Winter weather is still expected to hit other central and south central parts of the province.
5 to 10 centimetres of snow expected in southern part of province before tapering off by evening
Saskatchewanians might need to pull their snow shovels back out thanks to a fresh dusting expected to fall on Tuesday.
A slow moving low pressure trough is expected to bring five to ten centimetres of snow for south central and southern parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.
Environment Canada said there might be areas that receive more than ten centimetres. Furthermore, there could be gusty winds that create reduced visibility on the roads.
The snow should taper off tonight as the system weakens.