The City of Regina's first snow route parking ban takes effect on Sunday.
Starting Sunday at 6 a.m CST until Monday at 6 a.m., drivers will not be allowed to park on streets designated as snow routes in order for crews to clear the streets from curb-to-curb.
The snow routes are:
- Victoria Avenue between Winnipeg and Broad streets
- Winnipeg Street between Victoria and College avenues
- College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue
Those who violate the parking ban will be ticketed with a $110 fine. Blue signs with a white snowflake will indicate where parking is restricted during the 24-hour period.