The City of Regina's first snow route parking ban takes effect on Sunday.

Starting Sunday at 6 a.m CST until Monday at 6 a.m., drivers will not be allowed to park on streets designated as snow routes in order for crews to clear the streets from curb-to-curb.

The snow routes are:

Victoria Avenue between Winnipeg and Broad streets

Winnipeg Street between Victoria and College avenues

College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue

Those who violate the parking ban will be ticketed with a $110 fine. Blue signs with a white snowflake will indicate where parking is restricted during the 24-hour period.