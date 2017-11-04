The City of Regina's first snow route parking ban takes effect on Sunday. 

Starting Sunday at 6 a.m CST until Monday at 6 a.m., drivers will not be allowed to park on streets designated as snow routes in order for crews to clear the streets from curb-to-curb. 

The snow routes are: 

  • Victoria Avenue between Winnipeg and Broad streets
  • Winnipeg Street between Victoria and College avenues
  • College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue

Those who violate the parking ban will be ticketed with a $110 fine. Blue signs with a white snowflake will indicate where parking is restricted during the 24-hour period. 