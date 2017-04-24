A late-season snowfall is causing serious issues on highways across southern Saskatchewan.

As of 6:40 a.m. CST, travel was not recommended on Highway 11 between Regina and Davidson, Highway 6 between Regina and Raymore and Highway 33 between Regina and Francis.

Travel advisories were in place for Swift Current and Moose Jaw earlier Monday morning, but have been lifted.

Regina residents woke up to a blanket of snow Monday morning. Some of it is expected to melt later today. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC News)

Several centimetres of snow fell on the area on Sunday into early Monday morning.

Drivers are asked to be careful on the roads in the area and to keep a safe distance between cars.

Environment Canada said there was a 30 per cent chance of light snow in Regina today with a high of 2 C.