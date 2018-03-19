The City of Regina will review its snow plan following the massive snowfall experienced earlier this month.

Mayor Michael Fougere will speak to the media at 11 a.m. CST to discuss the city's plan to review certain policies it has in place in the event of snowfall.

It took the city several days to clear the major roadways and it didn't get started on residential streets until that was done.

School buses were cancelled and several residents were upset with how long it took to get their streets cleared.

The city walked back 100 parking tickets issued to drivers stuck in the snow or unable to drive out of certain parking spaces after public outcry.