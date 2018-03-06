For the City of Regina, it's one of the busiest snow clean-up efforts in recent memory. Crews are working around the clock to clear the aftermath of a weekend snowstorm which blanketed the city with at least 25 centimetres of snow.

The worst of the snow from the Colorado low has subsided but snow drifts are still affecting driving conditions on most highways in the province.

Highway 16 was closed on the Manitoba side due to the presence of ice but it has since been re-opened. (Manitoba511)

Depending on which side of the province drivers are travelling on, the Yellowhead Highway could either have winter conditions or seasonal driving conditions.

In the North Battleford, Sask. area, the conditions are seasonal.

Near the Manitoba border, winter conditions are present and at one point the highway had been closed on the Manitoba side due to ice.

A full breakdown of road conditions can be found online.