The wildfire smoke that's filling the Saskatchewan skyline isn't expected to clear for awhile.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Monday night and Tuesday.

The weather agency's meteorologists are predicting poor air quality and reduced visibility due to heavy smoke.

The wind is spreading wildfire smoke across the prairies and will continue to do so until a cold front pushes it out.

The cold front is expected to move through the west side of Saskatchewan Tuesday morning and across the rest of the province to Manitoba Tuesday night. Cleaner air will then move in from the north.

Some areas of the province will see very high reductions in air quality.

People may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with breathing problems are most at risk.

People are urged to stay indoors with air conditioning on, keeping windows closed.

For details on the locations which this alert effects, visit the Environment Canada website.