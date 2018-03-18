The town of Lafleche, Sask., is in the running for $250,000 to rebuild and restore its hockey arena.

On Saturday, the top four finalists for the Kraft Hockeyville 2018 program were announced, including Lafleche, High River, Alta., Huntingdon, Que., and Lucan, Ont.

Lafleche is a community of just over 400 people, about 105 km southwest of Moose Jaw and about 80 km north of the U.S. border.

Those who nominated the Lafleche Community Centre say it needs changing room updates and a new ice plant.

"Hockey is what we do during the winter," said local hockey player Hailey Spence, in a video for Kraft Hockeyville. "This rink is definitely like a second home to us. It means so much to everyone."

The community of just over 400 people has many passionate hockey players. (Kraft Hockeyville)

This year, one round of voting will take place starting on March 30 and closing March 31. The winner will be announced that evening on Hockey Night in Canada on CBC.



The 2018 grand prize winner will host a NHL pre-season game in its community and receive $250,000 for arena upgrades.

The remaining three finalists will be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades. All finalists will also receive $10,000 in new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

Finalist stories can be seen online at krafthockeyville.ca, where votes can be cast. Voting per person is unlimited.