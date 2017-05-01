Monday marks the first of five days of rallies against the Saskatchewan government's 2017 budget.

Students Mobilizing Against Cuts will make an announcement at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday morning.

Events, rallies and activities will take place each days until Friday.

The group hopes to draw attention to the "hardships" imposed on residents through cuts to the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, libraries and primary and secondary schools.

Funding to libraries has since been restored to the tune of $4.8 million after people in cities and towns across the province criticized the cuts.

Eventually, a mass "read-in" was held, where people gathered outside of the office of their respective MLAs and read from books for 15 minutes.

As well, the budget saw $22 million in funding cut from K-12 education across the province. However, due to schools operating on a different fiscal schedule than the province, school boards said the cuts were even larger. For example, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said its funding was impacted in 2017 by $54 million.

Students Mobilizing Against Cuts said it "welcomes the challenge to overturn the rest of the austerity cuts presented in the recent budget."