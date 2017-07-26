The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority is cutting 32 liquor store jobs in seven Saskatchewan communities, and more cuts may be on the way.

The cuts take effect on Sept. 23 and include full-time and permanent part-time staff in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn and Humboldt. Those affected were given notice on July 17, and shortly afterward the notice went company-wide.

"Any sort of announcement about job losses is difficult within our organization, but at the same time, you know we have to make sure that our operating expenses are in line with our sales," said SLGA spokesperson David Morris

In October, changes were made to the province's liquor retail system, allowing private retailers to purchase directly from the SLGA's main distribution centre. As a result, some public liquor stores became overstaffed, said Morris.

SLGA says the job cuts are about making sure operating expenses are in line with sales. (Google Street View)

More cuts is something SLGA will consider, Morris said.

"We're always looking for ways to improve efficiencies and making sure we're meeting the needs of customers, so we'll continue to look at that into the future."

He added, "Wherever possible, we will use attrition if there are further reductions required."

Morris said SLGA has no "target" as far as efficiency is concerned, beyond striving for a formula where the books balance

Crown saw it coming

The overstaffing issue was something SLGA saw coming, as the Crown had predicted the shift toward direct warehouse purchasing, Morris said.

The cuts come as the provincial government carries out its plan to privatize half of Saskatchewan's liquor stores. The first three sales were being finalized last month.

Those affected by the layoffs will have access to SLGA's employee family assistance program, Morris said.

In addition to the job cuts, some staff will be relocated to other stores within select communities.