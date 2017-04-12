Meadow Lake RCMP are investigating the slaying of a puppy after it was found near the city's off-leash dog park.

Sgt. Ryan How with the Meadow Lake detachment said a woman from the city informed them on Sunday that she had found the dead puppy near the park.

"It was obviously killed on purpose and a large knife or machete was seized from closeby," said How.

"That's all we have right now and the investigation is ongoing. We're hoping for some physical evidence off the knife."

When RCMP arrived and found the puppy, it was determined it had died from an "obvious wound to the head," according to the initial press release.

'It's disgusting'

Jillian Doucet, with the Meadow Lake & District Humane Society, and her co-workers were unsettled when they heard the news.

"It's disgusting. Like, how is this happening in today's day and age? You know, there's the humane society available if the puppy was unwanted," said Doucet.

The breed and sex of the dog has not been released.

Meadow Lake RCMP are asking the community for help in its investigation.