The man who murdered Hannah Leflar is appealing his adult sentence, arguing the judge made several errors in her judgment, including elevating the "moral blameworthiness" of the man and engaging in speculation regarding his mental health.

Skylar Procker, 19, stabbed 16-year-old Leflar to death in her own home on Jan. 12, 2015 while he was 16-years old himself. He filed an appeal last week.

Though he initially could not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, Prockner was given an adult sentence on July 4 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 10 years.

The elevated "blameworthiness" referred to the "numerous offers of professional help" made to Prockner, his maturity level, and the Intensive Rehabilitative Custody Program — which Procker was ruled ineligible for.

Prockner also argued the burden of proof was shifted to Prockner's defence rather than the prosecution, and "took the offence of First Degree Murder beyond the scope of" the YCJA.

Prockner also appealed on the grounds that Justice Jennifer Pritchard of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan speculated on the role of Prockner's depression in the murder. Pritchard scoffed at Prockner's explanation that his depression drove him to murder, calling it "nonsensical and disingenuous."

"Depression drains a person. It does not rev them up to commit this type of cruel, persistent, bloody and hands-on first- degree murder," Pritchard said.

"I can't apologize enough for what I've done," Prockner said at a May sentencing hearing. "Everyone makes mistakes. It's what we do to right those wrongs that make us better."

Janet Leflar, mother of Hannah, said she did not believe Prockner.

Became obsessive

During the proceedings leading up to Prockner's sentencing, the court heard how he stalked Leflar and became obsessive after she broke off a relationship with him.

When Leflar began a new relationship, Prockner began collaborating with other people to potentially harm or kill Leflar's boyfriend in Oct. 2014 — which was dubbed Project Zombify. It was called off when Leflar and the boy broke up.