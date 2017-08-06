A skunk is recovering in the care of a local wildlife rescue group after being found caught in a rusty leg-hold trap near a Regina backyard Sunday.

Megan Lawrence, director of rehabilitation at the Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre, said they were contacted by a homeowner who had witnessed her neighbour trap the skunk.

The neighbour had been able to rescue the animal after it was left outside the yard alive but with the trap still on its paw.

"She had it in a crate and she called us for advice," said Lawrence.

"And in the meantime it had escaped what she had it in and she lost sight of it."

Volunteers from Salthaven and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan gathered to search for the injured skunk.

"He wasn't going to get far," Lawrence said.

Rescuers found the skunk in some deep brush and were able to get him with help from the homeowner who had called. They were wearing protective gear in case the skunk sprayed.

"Definitely it's a concern and it was so frantic that it did spray but luckily we take precautions for that."

The leg hold trap that was removed from a skunk found near a Regina backyard. (Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre)

She added skunks can only spray about six times in a row and then need over a week to replenish their reserves.

The trap has since been removed, and Lawrence said the animal was resting comfortably at the centre. It sustained a crushing-type injury to its right front paw and will be sent to a veterinarian in Moose Jaw for treatment.

Lawrence described the trap as "a really archaic, old rusty thing that's horrible."

She said it's the first time she's seen that type of trap in the city.

The centre has notified animal protection officers about the incident.