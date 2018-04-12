Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to provide update after board votes to resume playoffs in wake of bus crash
Estevan will play Nipawin beginning Saturday after league votes unanimously to resume playoffs
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League will provide an update Thursday afternoon after the board voted unanimously to resume the league's playoffs eight days after the Humboldt Broncos crash that left 16 dead.
The SJHL announced Wednesday on social media that the league would resume, saying the championship series between the Estevan Bruins and the Nipawin Hawks will start Saturday in Nipawin.
Broncos president Kevin Garinger wanted the playoffs to continue, saying playing hockey is part of the healing process.
A media conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. CST in Regina, where the SJHL will speak on this topic and provide a "few other special announcements".
The Broncos were heading north to play Game 5 of a playoff series against the Hawks last Friday when the team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer, killing 16 people and injuring another 13.
Nipawin Hawks president Darren Opps said the game is not being played Friday out of respect for Humboldt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by RCMP.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.