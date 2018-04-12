The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League will provide an update Thursday afternoon after the board voted unanimously to resume the league's playoffs eight days after the Humboldt Broncos crash that left 16 dead.

The SJHL announced Wednesday on social media that the league would resume, saying the championship series between the Estevan Bruins and the Nipawin Hawks will start Saturday in Nipawin.

Broncos president Kevin Garinger wanted the playoffs to continue, saying playing hockey is part of the healing process.

A media conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. CST in Regina, where the SJHL will speak on this topic and provide a "few other special announcements".

The Broncos were heading north to play Game 5 of a playoff series against the Hawks last Friday when the team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer, killing 16 people and injuring another 13.

Nipawin Hawks president Darren Opps said the game is not being played Friday out of respect for Humboldt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by RCMP. ​