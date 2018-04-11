Saskatchewan Junior Hockey finals to go ahead after Humboldt Broncos crash

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League board has voted unanimously to resume the league's playoffs sometime beyond a week after the crash, Nipawin Hawks president Darren Opps says.

The Humboldt Broncos were heading north to play Game 5 of a playoff series against the Hawks on April 6 when the team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer, killing 15 people and injuring another 14.

The Hawks will play the Estevan Bruins in the finals.

Representatives from the teams held a conference call Wednesday afternoon and the vote to continue the playoffs was unanimous, according to Opps.

"They will go ahead sometime after Friday," Opp said.

"Out of total respect for Humboldt we are not going to play Friday."

There was still no official word from the league and no statement from the Humboldt Broncos.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by RCMP. On Monday, the local health authority said 12 people remain in hospital and three are in critical condition.