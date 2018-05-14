Broncos say money from SJHL fundraising not being directed to team following crash
#HumboldtStrong trademark battle still ongoing between team and league
The Humboldt Broncos hockey team says it has not received a dime from fundraising efforts of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League amid a trademark battle between the two over the #HumboldtStrong slogan and others related to the fatal bus crash last month.
The phrase #HumboldtStrong popped up on social media soon after the April 6 crash, which killed 16 people and injured 13 others when the team bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection
The Broncos organization said it hasn't endorsed those fundraising efforts.
Garinger said, the board of directors of the Humboldt Broncos said it will continue to work with the board of governors of the SJHL to resolve this issue, "with all teams moving forward into the 2018-19 hockey season in solidarity, to play for those who now cannot."
Face off over #HumboldtStrong trademark continues
The revelation comes during a tumultuous trademark battle between the league and the team over the #HumboldtStrong and #sticksontheporch slogans.
According to a registered trademark agent in Regina, it takes almost a year to review an application and make a decision.
In the meantime, the trademark application doesn't have much legal power.
With files from The Canadian Press, Colette Derworiz