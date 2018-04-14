Tonight will be the first game in what are sure to be emotional and bittersweet Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league finals, just over a week after the deadly bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos.

"I believe the first five minutes of the game, they'll be emotions flying everywhere, especially for the guys on the ice," said Hawks coach Doug Johnson before the series against the Estevan Bruins got underway in Nipawin.

But after those first few minutes, he believes the players will feel their passion for the sport will take hold, as they realize, "'OK, this is hockey, this is what I've done since I was three years old,'" he said.

"That repetition is gonna set in and it's going to be hockey as usual."

The season's end was in doubt after the April 6 crash involving the Broncos' team bus and a semi-trailer. Sixteen people on the bus have died.

The team had been en route to Nipawin for Game 5 of the semifinal series against the Hawks.

The SJHL made the announcement Wednesday on social media that after much discussion, its board had unanimously decided to continue the league playoffs.

SJHL president Bill Chow has said a decision to continue with the playoffs came as a result of long discussions and a unanimous decision by the board. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC )

Broncos president Kevin Garinger wanted the playoffs to continue, saying playing hockey is part of the healing process.

Both the Estevan and Nipawin hockey teams have planned tributes and fundraising drives in support of the Broncos.