New president of Sask. Medical Association to negotiate new agreement with province

The new president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association plans to negotiate a new agreement for physicians with the province.

Nephrologist Dr. Siva Karunakaran, a kidney specialist, was voted into the position at the group's spring assembly on Friday.

His experience includes being section head for nephrology in Regina and a member of the SMA board of directors for seven years.

"I have had a chance to understand how health-care delivery works in the province and to make a contribution," Karunakaran said in a statement.

"Now I have a chance to continue to change the system for the better."

Karunakaran succeeds Prince Albert obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Joanne Sivertson.

Doctor well-being a priority

During his term as president, which lasts for one year, he plans to enhance physician wellness and negotiate a new agreement for physicians with the province.

The SMA said the current Medical Compensation Review Committee agreement expired on March 31, 2017.

"I'm hoping to work with the SMA's negotiating team to come up with the best agreement possible for our doctors, and to make the SMA better," said Karunakaran.

"We also need to do more work on the physician well-being side of things, improving conditions for the doctors of our province."

Karunakaran is the 52nd president of the SMA.

He was born and raised in northern Sri Lanka, where he met his wife, Kumudhini, in medical school.

They fled Sri Lanka due to ethnic conflict on the island, and came to Canada in 1991, according to the SMA.

They completed their medical degrees at St. George's University in Grenada in 1995, and took further training in their specialities, at what was then called the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo.

SMA names Sask. doctor of the year

The association also named Regina doctor Bhanu Prasad as the 2018 Physician of the Year.

Regina doctor Bhanu Prasad is the 2018 Saskatchewan Physician of the Year. (Saskatchewan Medical Association) Prasad has been a consultant nephrologist in Regina since 2006 and is a clinical associate professor of medicine with the University of Saskatchewan.

He was described by one patient as a "hero in plain clothes", while another said he had changed the course of her life for the better.

Prasad's colleague and friend Dr. Kunal Goyal said he has pioneered the use of certain procedures and secured provincial research grants to study kidney disease.

"He takes the time to go the extra mile by talking to his patients and their relatives, explaining the physical issues pertaining to their health, possible solutions and implications," said Goyal.

"He has a gift in being able to communicate this information to the level of understanding of each patient by drawing pictures and showing PowerPoint presentations."

Prasad said he aims to communicate with patients where they are, through phone, email or by fax, instead of making them travel long distances to his clinic.

"I am proud to have kept a lot of senior citizens out of hospitals by communicating with family members and offering them medical and therapeutic advice via email and phones," he said.