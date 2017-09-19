A 48-year-old man is dead after a single car rolled over on a grid road five kilometres south of Paynton, Sask.

The man from Poundmaker Cree Nation was the rear passenger of the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a 44-year-old man from North Battleford, and he was taken to hospital with unknown injuries along with a second passenger — a 58-year-old man from Poundmaker Cree Nation.

Paynton, Sask. is approximately 55 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.

The name of the victims have not been released. Maidstone RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the crash.