A 34-year-old man has died after his SUV rolled over on Highway 42 this morning.

Moose Jaw Emergency Services personnel were called to the single-vehicle rollover on the highway, between Marquis and Keeler, Sask., around 1:25 a.m.

The man was travelling west, crossed over the centre line, entered the ditch and rolled, police say. He died at the scene.

The man was from the Keeler area. His name is not being released at this time.

Highway 42 has been reopened after a scene examination was conducted by the RCMP. The cause of the collision is under investigation.