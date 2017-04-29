Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a La Ronge, Sask., restaurant owner.

One man and two youths, aged 17 and 14, were arrested Friday and have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Simon Grant.

Austin Bird, 18, is also facing four other charges. The two youths cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Grant, owner of Louisiana's Bar-B-Que, was assaulted on April 15 when three armed robbers entered the restaurant.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on April 17.

The three accused will appear in provincial court in La Ronge on Monday.