The RCMP have released images of suspects involved in the death of a La Ronge, Sask., business owner.

Simon Grant, owner of Louisiana's Bar-B-Que in La Ronge, was assaulted on Saturday night when multiple people stormed the restaurant. Grant later died from his injuries.

Police believe three people, all of them likely male, are behind the assault.

All three suspects were clad in black, two were wearing balaclavas.

One of the suspects had the word BLACK on his pants. (Supplied by RCMP)

One suspect, wearing a black cap, black scarf, black hooded jacket and black pants had the word "black" in big, bold lettering emblazoned on his pants.

Another suspect was wearing a black balaclava, black long sleeve sweatshirt, dark pants, was carrying a black duffle bag and handgun.

The third was wearing a black balaclava, black hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured pants and was carrying a light coloured baseball bat.

The three were believed to be in the restaurant for less than five minutes. RCMP are asking if anyone saw anything in the area between 10:45 and 11:15 p.m. CST on April 15 to call the police, even if there are incomplete descriptions.

Anyone with information can call 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.