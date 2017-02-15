Dozens of students are out sick at Regina's Henry Janzen elementary school.

Several teachers have taken ill as well, said Regina Public Schools.

The school said this is a higher than average absenteeism for students and teachers.

Here's a breakdown:

69 students sick on Monday.

54 students sick on Tuesday.

52 students and three staff members sick on Wednesday.

According to the school division, crews spent six hours cleaning surfaces in the school on Tuesday. Teachers have cleaning products at their desks and younger students are being helped with washing their hands.

Parents are encouraged to keep their children home until they are symptom free for at least 48 hours.

Health region notified

The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region has looked into the situation at Henry Janzen. In a written statement, a spokesperson said the illnesses are likely caused by "commonly circulating viruses we see at this time of the year," such as the stomach flu, colds and influenza.

"The rapidly down trending absenteeism numbers point to the limited viral illnesses that commonly are seen," the statement said.

Other schools unaffected

By all indications, the illness at Henry Janzen is not happening at other schools in the city. A spokesperson for the Regina Catholic School Division said it has no reports of unusually high absences.