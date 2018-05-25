Shots fired at Saskatchewan gun owner who confronted, chased thieves

RCMP say a rural homeowner north of Saskatoon was shot at when he tried to chase thieves suspected of stealing two rifles from his property.

Mounties at Big River say the owner came across at least two people on his property south of Debden around midnight Thursday.

He chased them in his own vehicle but gave up when a number of shots were fired in his direction.

The homeowner was not injured, according to RCMP.

Police located the thieves' vehicle but were unable to stop them.

Investigators are looking for a black Dodge four-door pickup truck with damage to the tailgate, driver's side taillight and a broken rear window.

Police say the suspects should not be approached and they're cautioning property owners against confronting or pursuing people who may be stealing from them.

"We recommend instead, that people secure the safety of themselves and their families, call 911, and then observe as many details as possible until police arrive," Big River police said in a statement. "If you can avoid a confrontation, it is advisable to do so."